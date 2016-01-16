SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds gathered in Balboa Park Saturday for a rally to raise awareness of human trafficking.

The 3rd annual event was hosted by the Junior League of San Diego.

Several guest speakers were on hand, including Congresswoman Susan Davis and State Senator Marty Block.

Victims of human trafficking also shared their experiences.

"When I was being sold here in San Diego, not far from here, never in a million years would I have thought that a group of people would come out to care about a kid like me," Hazel Fasthorse said.

Protesters marched from the park to the Prado following the speeches.

According to a recent study by University of San Diego, as many as 11,000 people become victims of human trafficking in San Diego every year.