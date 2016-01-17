Seven people displaced after fire rips through garage

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) – Oceanside Fire Department officials say a two story house fire in Oceanside, which injured one person and displaced seven occupants, is believed to have been caused by an electric space heater.

"The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, and started in the garage when an electric space heater caught nearby clothing on fire," said Oceanside Fire Department Division Chief Felipe Rodriguez.

The fire was first reported Saturday afternoon at 5:08 pm. at a home in the 3600 block of Amigos Court. Firefighters from the Oceanside, Vista and Carlsbad fire departments were dispatched and when they arrived, they found the two-car garage fully engulfed in flames.

"Firefighters ensured that all occupants had evacuated the home and began extinguishing the garage fire, preventing it from spreading into the living area of the home," Rodriguez said. "The fire was under control within 15 minutes."

Fire officials say one person suffered minor burn injuries and was transported to Tri-City Medical Center for treatment. The other occupants found at the home are currently staying with friends or family.

Fire fighters estimate the home suffered $100,000 in damages.