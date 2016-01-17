US Embassy says several Americans missing in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi government intelligence official says a group of Americans who went missing over the weekend in Baghdad were kidnapped from their interpreter's home. The official says the Americans were then taken to Sadr city, where "all communications and contact stopped." The U.S. Embassy confirms that "several" Americans have gone missing in Iraq and says it's working with Iraqi officials to locate them.
This is the latest information. The original story is below.
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad confirms that "several" Americans are missing in Iraq after local media reported that three Americans had been kidnapped in the Iraqi capital.
U.S. Embassy spokesman Scott Bolz said Sunday that "We are working in full cooperation with Iraqi authorities to locate the missing Americans."
His comments came after the Arab news channel, al-Arabiya, citing its own sources, reported that three Americans had been kidnapped by militias in Baghdad.
The incident comes after a week that has seen a deterioration of security in and around the Iraqi capital after months of relative calm.
The Islamic State group claimed a number of attacks in Baghdad and Diyala province last week that killed more than 50 people, including a high profile attack on a mall in the Iraqi capital.
