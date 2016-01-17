Oceanside man struck and killed near Palomar Medical Center

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - One man was killed and another person was injured Saturday afternoon when an 89-year-old man accelerated while driving near Palomar Medical Center and struck two pedestrians, Escondido police said.



James Donaldson, 63, of Oceanside died from injuries sustained in the collision. He had been treated at the hospital and was being pushed in a wheelchair by a friend when he was struck.



Elena Cendejas, 67, the friend who was pushing Donaldson, was injured and listed in stable condition at Palomar. The collision was reported at 5:49 p.m. outside the medical center at 2185 Citracado Parkway.



John Marin, 89, was driving a 2000 Toyota Tocoma near the hospital entrance when he suddenly accelerated and struck the two pedestrians, witnesses

told police.



He was evaluated at the hospital, but was not injured, police said.



It was unclear what caused the sudden acceleration and the collision remains under investigation.



Anyone with information was asked to call Officer R. Gay at (760) 839-4470.

