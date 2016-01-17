San Diego city closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Most federal, state and local government offices in San Diego will be closed Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

That includes administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers and pools in the city of San Diego.

However, municipal golf courses, the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center and Chollas Lake will be open.

The City's Miramar Landfill will be open on reduced holiday hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the last vehicle admitted at 4 p.m. Curbside trash collection will not be delayed.

Balboa Park will be open, though all public buildings in the park will be closed. Museums that operate on Mondays will be open.



Closed in the county of San Diego will be offices, libraries, animal shelters -- and community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley. County-run campgrounds and parks will be open.

The Metropolitan Transit System will run its trolleys and most bus routes on a normal weekday schedule.

Parking meters, time restrictions and parking on streets and yellow zones within the city will not be enforced. But red, white and blue zones will be enforced.

The Family Justice Center will be closed. Those needing help with domestic violence should call 911 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 385-4657.