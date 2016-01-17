Woman injured in skydiving accident

JAMUL (CNS) - A female skydiver was seriously injured in an accident Sunday afternoon, a CalFire spokesperson said.



The incident occurred at 2:25 p.m., when "a female skydiver made a hard landing" at a skydiving center near Otay Lakes, east of Chula Vista, Cal Fire PIO Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.



The skydiver was described as "injured and unresponsive," Bortisser said. "An air ambulance has been requested from Gillespie Field."



Bortisser said the victim was a client at Skydive San Diego, located at 13531 Otay Lakes Road in Jamul.



Its website describes it as a full-service skydiving facility with planes holding 18 to 23 jumpers.



