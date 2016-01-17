36th annual MLK Jr. Parade marches through town

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Hundreds of San Diegans took part in the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in downtown San Diego Sunday afternoon to honor the civil rights leader.



The parade marched along North Harbor Drive from the County Administration Center to Pacific Highway, near Seaport Village and Ruocco Park.



Floats, high school bands, drill teams, college students, church groups and other organizations took part in the event, which is organized by the nonprofit Zeta Sigma Lambda Foundation.



The foundation is part of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the oldest African American fraternity in America, which King was a member of.