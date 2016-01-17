Thousands race through streets of Carlsbad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Thousands race through streets of Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Thousands of people were up bright and early Sunday morning running through the streets of North County. 

It was all part of the Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon and Half-Marathon. More than 10,000 people ran along the coast in the 25th year of the race. The event is considered one of the biggest marathons in the country, featuring runners from all of the United States and 16 countries worldwide. 

Organizers expect to raise $200,000 to support more than a dozen local charities. 

