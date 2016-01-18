San Diego community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the 28th All Peoples Celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Balboa Park Activity Center Monday morning.

The featured speaker at the sold-out event will be Emmy Award-winning journalist John Carlos Frey, who was raised in San Diego. His work has been featured on "60 Minutes," PBS, NBC News, CBS News, Univision and Telemundo, among others.



Constance Carroll, chancellor of the San Diego Community College District, will also speak, and playwright Samuel Valdez will receive an award for community service.

Also Monday morning, the North County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold its Martin Luther King Jr. Community Prayer Breakfast at MiraCosta College in Oceanside. The 8 a.m. event is also sold out.