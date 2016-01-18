Prayer breakfast honors Martin Luther King Jr. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Prayer breakfast honors Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The North County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held is Martin Luther King Jr. Community Prayer Breakfast at MiraCosta College. 

Organizers say they hope that events like this will promote a better understanding of racial issues and pave the way for improved relations across the country. 

