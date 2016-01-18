Maria Bamford knows all the mental health issues - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Maria Bamford knows all the mental health issues

Posted: Updated:

Comedian Maria Bamford teaches us the tell-tale signs of a mental health crisis in the making….could that be why she is Colbert’s "favorite comedian on planet earth!"

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

