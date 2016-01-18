Amtrak train crashes into car in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS8) - One person was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a collision Monday afternoon between a vehicle and an Amtrak train just north of downtown San Diego, authorities said.



The 1:50 p.m. collision happened where Hawthorn Street crosses the railroad track. The roadway is the main route to Lindbergh Field for drivers coming off northbound Interstate 5.



The unidentified driver, who had to be cut out of the vehicle, was taken to UCSD Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, a San Diego Fire Dispatcher said.



The North County Transit District announced that a northbound run of its Coaster train from the Santa Fe Depot was canceled because of the collision.

SUV hit by train near Little Italy. Driver alive but taken to hospital. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/XZcM12JVcP — Dominic Garcia (@DomCBS8) January 18, 2016

SUV nailed on driver's side by train. Took jaws of life to get driver out. He was taken to hospital. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/SIH2gWyPaM — Dominic Garcia (@DomCBS8) January 18, 2016

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.