Chargers and LA Rams meetings will be kept private

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Representatives of the San Diego Chargers and Los Angeles Rams held their first meeting Monday about possibly sharing a future stadium in Inglewood, but didn't share details.

"We have concluded our first meeting. We mutually have agreed not to publicly discuss details of this or any future meeting," a joint statement from the teams said.

Last week, the National Football League cleared the way for the Rams to move from St. Louis, and granted the Chargers a one-year option to join them. The NFL owners denied a bid by the Chargers and Oakland Raiders to build a stadium in Carson.

The Chargers and Rams didn't say when they plan to talk again.

On Thursday, Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos talked to both San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Ron Roberts, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, in conversations that were described as cordial.

Spanos indicated that he was going to take time to explore his options, which include trying to forge a deal with Rams owner Stan Kroenke, or negotiating with Faulconer and Roberts to remain in San Diego -- the Chargers' home for 55 years.

City and county officials have said they're prepared to discuss their plan to build a stadium in Mission Valley to replace aging Qualcomm Stadium, but are open to talking about other sites. They said the Mission Valley plan would be easier and faster, however.