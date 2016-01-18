Suspect in custody in connection to LA double slaying

WINNETKA (CBS 8/CNS) - The ex-boyfriend of a woman gunned down, along with a man, in a double slaying in the Winnetka area was taken into custody, officials said.

[This is breaking news. Previous story below]

The ex-boyfriend of a woman gunned down, along with a man, in her residence in the Winnetka area was named today as a suspect in the double slaying.

Officers were sent to the 7600 block of Oso Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Sunday in response to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon, said Los Angeles police Officer Aareon Jefferson.

Found dead at the scene were a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man identified as Jerrad Scott of Chula Vista, in San Diego County, said coroner's Lt. Fred Corral.

The woman's name was withheld pending family notification.

Brian Anthony Gonzales, 24, also known as Brian Hammond, is the suspect in the case, according to the LAPD, which asked for the public's help in locating him.

The suspect is described as black, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that the female victim called 911 and reported that her ex-boyfriend was at her residence and was armed with a gun," according to a police statement. "Homicide detectives have subsequently identified the female victim's ex-boyfriend (as the suspect)."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD's Valley Bureau homicide office at (818) 374-1923, or (877) LAPD-247.