LA Rams begin taking ticket deposits, report heavy interest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rams got the response they craved when the franchise began taking deposits Monday for season tickets for its first season back in Los Angeles.

The team reported heavy traffic on a website set up to take $100 refundable deposits for the chance to buy tickets when they become available later this year. The Rams declined to say exactly how many deposits they had taken, but team spokesman Artis Twyman said they were very pleased by the numbers.

The Rams' first deposit came from Lakers great and Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson, who has already announced his intention to buy a suite in the Rams' lavish Inglewood stadium slated to open in 2019.

"I got my @RamsNFL season tickets!" Johnson said in a post on his Twitter account. "I'm so excited and can't wait to see OUR team next season!"

The Rams will play next season downtown at the Coliseum, their home from 1946-79. Season ticket holders at the Coliseum will have priority to purchase season tickets at the Inglewood stadium.

The Rams haven't set ticket prices for the upcoming season. Chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said they'll be comparable to the prices for the Rams' final season in St. Louis, when their season ticket prices ranged from $1,750 to $300.

They'll keep collecting deposits indefinitely, with each deposit allowing the account holder to purchase up to eight season tickets apiece.

The franchise gained approval to return to Los Angeles last week after 21 years away when Rams owner Stan Kroenke won a three-team derby with the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders.

The Chargers met with the Rams on Monday to discuss a partnership for the Inglewood stadium, but both clubs declined to disclose any details. If the Chargers elect to join the Rams in Los Angeles for the 2016 season, it's unclear where they will play their home games.

The Rams are expected to play just seven regular-season home games next season. They're also scheduled to face the New York Giants on Oct. 23 in the first American football game at London's Twickenham Stadium, the famed rugby arena.

