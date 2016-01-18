SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Many parents say if you want your child to become a star athlete, start them early.

In 2008, an Encinitas father proudly posted on YouTube that the biggest waves ever surfed by a baby were by his son.

Jeff Morris’s son, Dane Curren, was 18-months-old and footage of his son surfing has created an online rumpus.

Jeff used to be a semi-pro surfer and wasn't worried about the online banter.

Jeff took his baby boy surfing because he says he struck out with his two older daughters.

Dane Curren is named after Dane Reynolds and Tommy Curren, and now he wants to be a pro-surfer too.

As CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely reports in the above video, a little surfer in Encinitas is making a big splash.

Check out Jeff and Dane's original YouTube video from 2008 below.

Watch the video from this link »