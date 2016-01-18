Mexico wants to question Kate del Castillo about drug lord

Mexican authorities said on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, that they want to talk to the Mexican actress who arranged an interview with drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman for actor Sean Penn. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities want to talk to actress Kate del Castillo, who arranged Sean Penn's interview with drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, a government official said Monday.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that investigators have formally asked del Castillo to meet with them about the encounter she and Penn had with Guzman.

The official said Monday that it is unclear when that will happen and added that del Castillo is considered a witness and is not accused of any crime.

Guzman is the Sinaloa drug cartel capo who was captured earlier this month in Los Mochis, Sinaloa state, six months after escaping from a maximum-security prison.

Penn's article about Guzman was published by Rolling Stone the day after his capture.

Eduardo Sanchez, spokesman for Mexico's presidency, said last week that the government would investigate whether a crime was committed during the meeting between the drug lord and the actors, but that there was no criminal probe of Penn or del Castillo.

However he criticized the idea that someone with information about a wanted fugitive would not share it with authorities.

Del Castillo responded to criticism last week via Twitter, writing: "Not surprisingly, many have chosen to make up items they think will make good stories and that aren't truthful. I look forward to sharing my story with you."