Robbers steal two dozen cellphones from Pacific Beach AT&T store

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - San Diego police sought Tuesday two men who held up a cell phone store in Pacific Beach.

One of the men pulled a gun at the AT&T store on Garnet Avenue near Lamont Street around 7:45 p.m. Monday, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

According to early reports, 23 phones were stolen. The phones were Samsung and iPhones with an estimated value of $21,000.

The gunman was described as black, about 6 feet 1 and wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans. The second suspect was black, roughly 5 feet 10 and 160 pounds wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

The robbers were last seen running southbound from the store, Delimitros said.