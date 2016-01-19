Palomar Health offers free flu shots

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Palomar Health will offer free flu shots at four events that begin Tuesday, just as "flu season" picks up around San Diego County.

The first flu shot clinic will take place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Palomar Medical Center, 2185 Citracado Parkway.

The others will take place:

-- Thursday, 3 p.m. at Pomerado Hospital, 15615 Pomerado Road in Poway;

-- Jan. 26, 1 p.m. at Palomar Medical Center; and

-- Jan. 28, 1 p.m. at Pomerado Hospital.

Palomar Health nurses will provide the shots to those 9 and older on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can be dangerous, especially for children and the elderly," said Palomar Health Community Health Nurse Educator Luanne Arangio-Law. "There is still time to get a free flu shot and protect yourself and those around you."

The county of San Diego reported that the number of influenza cases has increased in each of the past three weeks, though the rate remains well below that of last year. So far, three elderly San Diegans have died of flu-related complications.