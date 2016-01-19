The Latest: Greyhound bus accident kills 2, hurts 18

The bus crashed on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose on Tuesday, January 19, 2016.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The latest on a deadly Greyhound bus accident (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Authorities say a Greyhound bus rolled onto its side during a rainy morning commute in Northern California, killing two people and injuring 18 others.

The San Jose Fire Department reported that the bus flipped on its side while traveling north on Highway 101 in San Jose around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. No other vehicles were involved.

Fire Department Capt. Christopher Salcido said 19 passengers and the driver were aboard the bus when it flipped onto the center divider.

Salcido said five people suffered moderate injuries, and 13 others suffered minor injuries. Several of the injured were transported to area hospitals.

The accident snarled a morning commute already slowed by rain.





