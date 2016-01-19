Gray whales journey from Alaska to Baja California

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 20,000 gray whales pass by San Diego year after year.

It's all part of their annual journey from Alaska to Baja California, where the females give birth to their calves in warmer water.

Everyday California is offering buy one, get one free whale watching and cave tours to all CBS News 8 viewers!

Viewers can cash in on a great discount through the end of January when you use promo code "CBS" online or over the phone when booking a kayak tour. When shopping apparel online, code "CBS" gets you 15% off your purchase.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from La Jolla with tips from the professionals on how to best spot them.

For more information, click here.

Please Note: The "grand winners" for a free tour and store gift cards have already been selected.