Two men carjack ice cream truck operator in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police sought Tuesday two men who stole an ice cream truck at knifepoint in the Encanto neighborhood.

The pair of suspects pretended to be customers and flagged down the ice cream truck operator in the vicinity of Akins Avenue and 60th Street around 4:45 p.m. Monday, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. Both pulled knives and ordered the driver out.

The suspects hopped in and drove away. Delimitros said the ice cream truck was found a few hours later abandoned in the 2900 block of Webster Avenue.