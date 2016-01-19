Man accused of sending porn to "Dance Moms" girl sentenced to three years

EL CAJON (CNS) - A Campo man who sent sexually explicit material via Twitter to young actresses and mailed similar items to a 12-year-old girl featured on the reality show "Dance Moms" was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.

See related story: [Man accused of sending porn to "Dance Moms" girl pleads guilty]



Phoenix Sundown, 37, pleaded guilty last month to "tweeting" the sexually explicit material.



He also pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for posting a YouTube video in which he set a live mouse on fire in a toilet, said Deputy District Attorney Carlos Campbell.



Sundown was arrested last Sept. 1.