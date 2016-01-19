Man accused of sending porn to "Dance Moms" girl sentenced to th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man accused of sending porn to "Dance Moms" girl sentenced to three years

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

EL CAJON (CNS) - A Campo man who sent sexually explicit material via Twitter to young actresses and mailed similar items to a 12-year-old girl featured on the reality show "Dance Moms" was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison.

See related story: [Man accused of sending porn to "Dance Moms" girl pleads guilty
   
Phoenix Sundown, 37, pleaded guilty last month to "tweeting" the sexually explicit material.
   
He also pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for posting a YouTube video in which he set a live mouse on fire in a toilet, said Deputy District Attorney Carlos Campbell.
    
Sundown was arrested last Sept. 1.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.