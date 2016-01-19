IS acknowledges death of 'Jihadi John' in magazine

NEW YORK (AP) — The SITE Intelligence Group says the Islamic State group is acknowledging the death of the masked militant known as "Jihadi John" who appeared in several videos depicting the beheadings of Western hostages.
SITE, which tracks terrorist activity, says IS published a "eulogizing profile" on Tuesday of Jihadi John in its English-language magazine Dabiq. He had been identified by the U.S. military as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born British citizen.
The U.S. military had said it was "reasonably certain" that a drone strike in Syria had killed Emwazi.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.