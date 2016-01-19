IS acknowledges death of 'Jihadi John' in magazine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

IS acknowledges death of 'Jihadi John' in magazine

NEW YORK (AP) — The SITE Intelligence Group says the Islamic State group is acknowledging the death of the masked militant known as "Jihadi John" who appeared in several videos depicting the beheadings of Western hostages.

SITE, which tracks terrorist activity, says IS published a "eulogizing profile" on Tuesday of Jihadi John in its English-language magazine Dabiq. He had been identified by the U.S. military as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born British citizen.

The U.S. military had said it was "reasonably certain" that a drone strike in Syria had killed Emwazi.

