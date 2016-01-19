Rescued tiger cub "Himmel" dies during medical procedure

ALPINE (CBS 8) - Alpine animal rescue sanctuary Lions, Tigers & Bears sadly reported Himmel, the tiger cub found roaming the streets of Hemet and rescued in September, has died.

Lions, Tigers & Bears' Facebook page says Himmel was undergoing a routine veterinary procedure to be neutered and also to repair his hernia.

After the surgery, as Himmel was transitioning into recovery, he suffered "profound respiratory failure and collapse."

Lead veterinarian at Lions, Tigers & Bears, Dr. Jane Meier states, "The most likely cause of the problem was a severe allergic reaction, anaphylaxis, which occurred in response to one of the injections Himmel was given at the end of his surgery. This is the most serious type of allergic reaction and is often fatal. It is the same kind of reaction cause by peanut allergies in people and can happen so quickly and severely that even aggressive treatment is ineffective."

Himmel was only 2-and-half-months old when he was found malnourished and declawed, wandering around a Hemet neighborhood. Lions, Tigers & Bears was asked to provide refuge and rehabilitate the tiger cub.

In October 2015, a contest was held by Lions, Tigers & Bears asking the public for help naming the tiger cub. It was later announced the winning name was 'Himmel', after CBS News 8's late Larry Himmel, who was a longtime supporter of the sanctuary.

