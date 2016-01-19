VIDEO: Shark gets caught on fishing line in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE (CBS 8) – A great white shark struggled to get free after being caught on a fisherman’s line off the San Clemente Pier Monday.

In the video, captured by San Diego resident Penny Novak, you can see the shark’s head bobbing above the water with the fishing line extending out of the mouth. The shark, which was was six to eight feet long, was belly side up before sinking completely under the water and then rising to the surface again.

"It's really a matter of luck to catch a shark like that," said marine biologist Dr. Daniel Cartamil, with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Penny Novak's family was walking along the San Clemente Pier, when they saw the commotion and recorded it.

"I thought, am I seeing an episode out of Jaws? I've just never seen anything like it. It was huge shark," said Novak.

Dr. Cartamil said the smaller great whites typically frequent the shore, but are harmless.

After a battle with the line, the shark gave a quick snap of the head and then finally broke free and swam away under the pier.