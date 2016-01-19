Vista man arrested in 17-year-old's shooting death

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Vista man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Marina del Rey shopping center in what police called a botched robbery that may have involved marijuana.

Cameron Frazier, 21, was arrested Monday by members of the FBI Fugitive Task Force outside his residence in Vista in connection with the Jan. 6 killing of Kristine Carman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Carman lived in Texas but was visiting relatives in the Southland.

Frazier allegedly killed Carman after a failed robbery outside Jerry's Famous Deli in the parking lot of the Villa Marina Marketplace mall at Mindanao Way and Glencoe Avenue.

The crime occurred around 8 p.m. Jan. 6 in the parking lot of the Villa Marina Marketplace mall at Mindanao Way and Glencoe Avenue, according police.

Carman, of Houston, was shot in the head around 8 p.m. while sitting in an SUV parked near the restaurant on the south end of the shopping center.

Police said there were at least two people in the SUV. Following the shooting, the person behind the wheel drove across the parking lot, stopping in a parking space outside a Panda Express, where Carman was ultimately found dead.

The suspect fled the location in a dark SUV, possibly heading toward the Marina (90) Freeway, police said.

Lacey Carman of Marina del Rey wrote on Facebook that Kristine was her sister. She said she was the one driving the SUV and that "my sister was just murdered in front of me in a robbery gone wrong." Her sister, she wrote, was "beautiful smart and undeserving" of the fate that befell her.

"I pray that God is real and holding my sisters hand right now. I pray that you never have to feel this pain or this self loathing," she said.

Police have repeatedly declined to comment on a report by CBS2 that the shooting may have been prompted by an attempt by Lacey Carman's boyfriend to sell 2 pounds of marijuana.