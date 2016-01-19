Tony Gwynn Jr. talks about perseverance in life

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The son of Padres' legend Tony Gwynn hosted an event in the North County on Tuesday discussing some of his life experiences.

Tony Gwynn Jr. spoke about challenges he has faced and how he persevered in front of dozens of people. Gwynn Jr. said some of the most important values he learned from his dad were the basics.

Tuesday morning, the Hollywood Casino, which is under development in Jamul, announced that the facility will have a Tony Gwynn themed bar, featuring memorabilia from the hall of farmer's career.

The casino is scheduled to open later this year.