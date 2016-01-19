Asha back on her feet after successful surgery

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Asha the greyhound who broke her hind legs on a race track in Mexico is on the mend and back on her feet.

Asha was rescued by the Greyhound Adoption Center and underwent a successful surgery earlier this month.

“She’s so patient. She is such a stoic dog,” said Darren Rigg, Greyhound Adoption Center Founder.

Asha’s legs were broken from rare and brutal injuring while she lived a rough life at the Caliente Racetrack in Tijuana.

Now, she’s on the road to recovery. Asha is on strict bed rest, with only bathroom breaks allowed every few hours.

“She's got pins in both legs. Very delicate surgery, pins and plates and wires and all kinds of things. Channel 8 viewers helped pay for that surgery,” said Rigg.

Darren Rigg, Greyhound Center Founder, thanked CBS News 8 viewers for helping raise nearly $7,000 for Asha’s surgery and recovery.

“I think shew as jut overdone, overworked,” he said.

When Asha’s story first aired, generous viewers began donating $20 at a time.

“Even if it’s just a $20 donation, when it accumulates, it enables us to save more dogs, and fix more dogs,” said Rigg.

One of those dogs includes Bowie who was rescued off the tracks about a week ago with a broken foot.

“It’s an injury we’ve never seen before. It’s a 90-degree angle, foot broken in-half. We named him after David Bowie. He came in the day after Bowie died,” said Rigg.

Since Asha’s story hit the airwaves, four greyhounds have come into the center with broken bones.

Dave Cohen, who is a former CBS News 8 reporter now volunteers with the Greyhound Adoption Center.

The Greyhound Adoption Center has challenged anyone who watched Cohen in the 70’s and 80’s to match or beat his $20 donation to help save more greyhounds.