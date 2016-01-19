Calls for donations for Homeless Connect event

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - City officials put out a call Tuesday for donations of goods and services for the 10th Project Homeless Connect, a one-day resource event for the region's homeless population.

Because of this winter's stormy weather, rain jackets, warm coats, sweatshirts, umbrellas and socks are especially in demand, particularly for men.

Other items needed this year are shoes, blankets, backpacks and gloves. The items can be new or "gently" used.

"We're here today to ask San Diegans to help out, to drop off much- needed donations or provide services to this year's Project Homeless Connect," said Richard Gentry, president and CEO of the San Diego Housing Commission.

Goods can be dropped off at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego on Jan. 26 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The event is the next day.

People interested in volunteering at the event or providing services -- like haircuts, health screenings and legal services -- can get information on the commission's website at www.sdhc.org.

"Homelessness is a real problem in San Diego, and we need real solutions to help those in need," City Council President Sherri Lightner said.

Father Joe's Villages will provide 1,200 meals at the event. Family Health Centers of San Diego and the Interfaith Shelter Network are also partnering with the commission.

Last year, 1,145 homeless people were served at Project Homeless Connect. Gentry said more than 60 percent were living on the streets, vehicles or shelters; 58 percent were 51 years old or older; 79 percent were single; and 60 percent were men.