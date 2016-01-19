Kale? Broccolini? Chick-Fil-A goes green

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Move over coleslaw! The mayo-based side dish has been cut from the menu at Chick-Fil-A and replaced with Kale.

In an industry known for the supersize, Chick-Fil-A is all in with that they are calling a super food side.

Jordan Ciervo, the owner of a Chick-Fil-A in San Marcos said the leafy green is already growing on customers.

The switch come just in time for those New Year’s resolutions.

