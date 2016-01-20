Four people stabbed in Ocean Beach

[Warning: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.]

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two women were stabbed in Ocean Beach early Wednesday while attempting to stop an attack on a male companion, police said.

Two suspects attacked the companion in the 2100 block of Bacon Street near Brighton Avenue around 12:30 a.m., prompting the two women to intervene, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A fight ensued in which both the two women and the two suspects suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to the officer.

Police say two women and a man were walking on the street when two suspects came up and started attacking the man. The women tried to help.

Two victims are females in their 20's. One was stabbed in the hand, the other in the rear end. A male suspect was stabbed multiple times in the back. Police say the other male suspect was stabbed and ran from the scene. Police say they were all highly intoxicated.

Four people are hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The suspects will be facing charges.