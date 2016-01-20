Teachers in Santee rally for more pay, better benefits

SANTEE (CBS 8) - Dozens of teachers in the Santee School District rallied before Tuesday night's board meeting.

Pounding the pavement to demand more pay and better health benefits to keep the Santee School District competitive with neighboring districts.

"We need to have a benefits package. We need to have a compensation package and we need to have a fair contract for teachers that attracts, pays and brings in those high quality teachers," said Chris Stanley, Santee School District Teacher.

Currently on the table, the district is offering a 4 percent salary increase effective the first year. Plus, a cumulative increase in benefits ultimately totaling an additional $1800 over three years, both inside and outside Tuesday's meeting teachers say that is not enough.

"I was expected to pay $18,000 this year out of pocket, that is a huge chunk of change," Stanley said.

In October, the teachers' union declared an impasse in contract negotiations.

Superintendent Dr. Cathy Pierce says she believes the current offer is a fair one for the more than 300 teachers in her district.

"We have the same goal. We want to attract and retain highly qualified teachers as well," she said.

But these teachers do not feel they share the same vision when it comes to what is fair compensation for all the work they do before, during and after class.

