Oscar winner Jamie Foxx helps rescue driver from vehicle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx helps rescue driver from vehicle

Posted: Updated:
In this Nov. 1, 2015 file photo, Jamie Foxx presents the Hollywood actor award at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. In this Nov. 1, 2015 file photo, Jamie Foxx presents the Hollywood actor award at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has played super villains and antiheroes on screen. The role of super hero he apparently saved for real life.

Foxx and the victim's father, who met and talked Tuesday, said that Foxx and one other person pulled a man from his burning truck moments before it became engulfed in flames near Foxx's Southern California home.

The California Highway Patrol said the pickup went off the road in unincorporated Ventura County then went into a ditch, rolling over multiple times and becoming engulfed in flames with a male driver trapped inside.

Foxx said he heard the crash from his house, called 911, and ran to the scene. He said another man, an off-duty paramedic who was driving by, had large EMT scissors that the two used to break the truck's window, cut the man's seatbelt and pull him out.

Foxx said "within five seconds" the truck went up in flames.

Foxx said he told the man, "You've got to help me get you out, because I don't want to have to leave you. You've got angels around you."

"I don't look at it as heroic," Foxx told a group of reporters after meeting with Brad Kyle, the father of the 32-year-old victim Brett Kyle. "I just look at it like, you know, you just had to do something. And it all just worked out."

Brad Kyle said he had been shown surveillance video of the crash scene, and he saw several cars passing by without helping.

"I just kept watching it and going 'My god, my god, he didn't have to do a thing,' " Kyle said, breaking into tears as he spoke. "I think we all hope that we can do something when the time is there. But the question is, do we act or do we fear for our own life? He did not."

Brett Kyle has broken bones and a punctured lung, but he is expected to survive.

The CHP couldn't confirm Foxx's involvement, but the agency did say two witnesses helped extricate the driver, giving similar details to Foxx's account. His role in the rescue was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

The name of the paramedic who stopped and helped was not immediately available.

Foxx, who won an Academy Award for playing Ray Charles in 2004's "Ray," played the villain Electro in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and the title renegade slave in 2012's "Django Unchained."

RELATED: Calls for boycott of Oscars grow over diversity of nominees

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Monday, March 19 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-03-19 04:35:25 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:47:18 GMT
    (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.