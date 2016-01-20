DeRay Mckesson helps Stephen Colbert address his privilege

Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson appeared on the Late Show on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. McKesson and Colbert discussed white privilege and took the conversation a step further when McKesson got behind the desk and talked to Colbert about how he can extend his privilege to dismantle it and help people.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

McKesson, who helped organize the protests in Ferguson and Baltimore, is also working on Campaign Zero, which is a platform to end police violence.

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.