Man dies behind the wheel of Maserati in Crest

HARBISON CANYON (CNS) - A man who is believed to have suffered a medical emergency was found dead Wednesday morning alongside a rural East County road in a high-end luxury car. 
   
The body was discovered about 8:15 a.m. in a 2014 Maserati that had smashed through a fence next to Mountain View Road, near Alonzo Drive in the 
Harbison Canyon area east of El Cajon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
   
Investigators suspect the crash occurred late Tuesday night after the driver suffered a heart attack or some other fatal ailment, CHP public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said.
   
The motorist's name was withheld pending family notification.
  

