College grads think Judge Judy is on the Supreme Court

(CNN) - How dumb are we? Judge Judy says, "Dumb ideas come from people with dumb brains."

Brains so dumb that almost 10% of college grads think Judge Judy serves on the Supreme court.

Just like the time an earthquake shook her courtroom, the thought that college grads think Judge Judy sits on the Supreme Court sent shock waves through society.

The statistic came from a survey of 1,000 college grads done for a report called "A Crisis in Civic Education".

Maybe the grads fell for Jimmy Kimmel's "Lie Witness News".

The 10% statistic inspired Tweets such as "You raised stupid kids!"

But college grads may not be quite as dumb as this makes them sound, consider how the question was framed.

Survey Question: Which of the following people serves on the U.S. Supreme Court? A) Elena Kagan B) Lawrence Warren Pierce C) John Kerry D) Judith Sheindlin

The correct answer is Elena Kagan. Many folks picked Lawrence Warren Pierce. He actually served as a federal judge.

The thing is most people have no idea who Judith Sheindlin is.

If you answered, 'Uhh' to the multiple choice question, Judge Judy's response would be, "'Uhh' is not an answer."

