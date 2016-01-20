More than 1,300 people become U.S. Citizens

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 1,300 people became U.S. citizens during a ceremony at Golden Hall Wednesday.

The new citizens originate from 96 countries.

That includes South Africa from where the Potter family migrated from seven years ago.

At Wednesday’s ceremony, they talked about what becoming an U.S. citizen means.

“The right to travel globally without having to get visas all the time, and the freedom, really the freedom and trust,” said Kevin Potter.

After taking the oath of allegiance, the crowd watched a video message from President Obama, talking about the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.