Dozens of vessels on display at Sunroad Boat show

SAN DIEGO CBS 8) - California is among the top 10 states for boating, and this week local boat enthusiasts will get a chance to check out the latest and greatest in the industry.

More than 100 boats docked at Harbor Island Wednesday in preparations for the San Diego Sunroad Boat Show.

Hosted by the Sunroad Resort Marina, the 26-year annual San Diego tradition will be held January 21-24, 2016 and will be expanding this year with the addition of more floating docks to moor several larger vessels.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy free boat rides, food, music, beer and spirits-making a great time for all to enjoy a day on the San Diego Bay.

Show hours are: Thursday, January 21 from noon to 6 p.m., Friday, January 22 from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, January 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, January 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

General parking is located at the corner of Harbor Dr. and Harbor Island Dr., shuttle service included.

Entrance fees are as follows: $12.00 for adults, with children under 12 free. Military, EMTs, Police and Fire personnel are FREE on Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22 with ID.

For more information about the boat show, click here.