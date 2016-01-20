They call him "Mr. Happy"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For the past 17-years patients at Kaiser Permanente have been greeted with a smile by a man who goes by the nickname, "Mr. Happy."

The only question Mr. Happy was not happy to answer Wednesday was his age. He said being youthful is all in your mind.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely spent the day with the man who seems to live on "cloud-nine."