In interview with Voice of San Diego, Filner refutes harassment claims

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Former San Diego mayor Bob Filner is back in the spotlight this week after making some controversial comments.

In an interview with the Voice of San Diego, Filner claimed he never sexually harassed anyone and most of the accusations against him were "made up fantasies."

Filner resigned as mayor in 2013 after nearly two dozen women came forward, accusing him of wrongdoing. He later pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and battery charges, serving three months of house arrest.

