NCTD educates public about bus and train safety

NCTD educates public about bus and train safety

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Employees from the North County Transit District spent Wednesday afternoon educating residents about bus and train safety. 

The company set up at the Carlsbad farmers market as part of a year-long outreach program designed to help prevent accidents. Last year, the transit district trains were involved in 17 different accidents that resulted in 8 deaths. 

