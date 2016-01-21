Fugitive pursued from Encinitas to Descanso

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in the dense fog from San Diego to Alpine.

A U.S. Marshals fugitive task force said they were pursuing wanted felon, Andrew Aud, who was considered armed and dangerous. With guns drawn, they stopped him on eastbound Interstate 8 near Willows Road in Descanso.

At one point, U.S. Marshals said he drove the wrong way on the freeway at a high rate of speed. His car finally ran out of gas and the front tires blew out, after police deployed spike strips on I-8 near Tavern Road in Alpine, authorities said.

"He was not going to be taken back peacefully. He did have a weapon," Supervisor Deputy U.S. Marshal Steve Jurman said.

Officers searched the white Ford Taurus, which had a bottle of alcohol that appeared to be Captain Morgan Rum on the floor of the passenger's seat area.

Aud has three felony warrants, one of them federal, including violation of probation, burglary and possession of a firearm.