Driver pleads not guilty after deadly police shooting

EL CAJON (CNS) - A Colorado man who allegedly tried to run down an officer with a stolen car at the end of a chase through El Cajon, prompting a police shooting that killed a woman riding in the suspect's car, pleaded not guilty today to six felony charges, including murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Geoffrey Hayden Sims, 34, was ordered held on $2 million bail.

The series of events that led to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Kelsey Rose Hauser of Conifer, Colorado, began about 1:30 a.m. last Saturday, when Sims was pulled over in the area of West Main Street and Walter Way in El Cajon.

Sims -- who, in addition to Hauser, had two other men and a dog in the vehicle with him -- yielded briefly, then drove off, heading north on Second Street and then west on Interstate 8 at speeds up to 90 mph, authorities said.

Officers with the El Cajon Police Department and the California Highway Patrol tailed the red 2014 Toyota Yaris hatchback as it exited the freeway at West Main Street and continued into the 300 block of South Pierce Street. Reaching a cul-de-sac, Sims pulled a U-turn and stopped again, ECPD Lt. Frank La Haye said.

Moments later, the suspect allegedly sped toward El Cajon Officer Samson Pak as the lawman was getting out of his patrol car. Pak fired at least four rounds in self-defense, fatally wounding Hauser and the pit bull riding in the Toyota, according to police. Following the gunfire, the suspect's car crashed into two cruisers.

Paramedics took Hauser to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Sims was arrested along with his two back-seat passengers, Brian Alan Blafield, 20, and 36-year-old Todd Zigler, both of El Cajon. Blafield was booked into jail on drug possession charges. Zigler was questioned and released.

At the time of the pursuit, both Sims and Hauser were subjects of felony arrest warrants issued in Colorado.

Sims faces 15 years to life plus three years and eight months in prison if convicted. He will be back in court Feb. 25 for a readiness conference and March 21 for a preliminary hearing.