High winds create dangerous driving conditions

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A weather alert is in effect due to strong, heavy winds blowing throughout the region.

The strong winds are most powerful early in the morning with gusts of 40 to 50mph, slowing down by the afternoon. The National Weather Service says that the cause of the strong winds is due to a high pressure system. Truck drivers say they experienced the worst wind gusts near the Golden Acorn Casino and Buckman Springs.

Wind advisory signs are posted along Interstate 8 warning drivers to expect high winds up to the Imperial County line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.