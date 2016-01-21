County Animal Services looking for person who set animal trap at - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

County Animal Services looking for person who set animal trap at Tecolote Canyon Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego County Department of Animal Services is seeking the public's help finding the person or persons responsible for setting an animal trap around Tecolote Canyon Park.

On Wednesday, land surveyors found a raccoon stuck in a leg hold trap at Tecolote Canyon Park. Animal Control Officers were called to respond to the incident. According to Animal Service officials, the raccoon had a broken leg and was suffering. The raccoon was humanely euthanized by the department.

Officials also observed that the trap was set near an area where children played.

If you have information regarding this incident contact San Diego County Animal Services at (619) 767-2675 (Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm) or via email at dasinfo@sdcounty.ca.gov.
 

