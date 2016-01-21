Car crashes into veterinary clinic in Clairemont Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An out-of-control sedan smashed through a front windowand into an interior wall at a Clairemont Mesa veterinary clinic Thursday, causing extensive damage and leaving the driver with apparently minor injuries.

The accident at Ark Animal Hospital in the 6100 block of Balboa Avenue occurred about 2:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics took the motorist, who was alone in her car at the time of the crash, to Kaiser Foundation Hospital for an evaluation, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said. Her condition was not released. No other injuries were reported.

A structural engineer was called in to evaluate the extent of damage sustained by the building, Swanson said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.