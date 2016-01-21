Couple was trying for one, got four - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Couple was trying for one, got four



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Kensington family is celebrating the birth of not one, two or three, but four babies.

The Ferraro family welcomed quadruplets into the world on January 7 by cesarean delivery. Charlie, Claire, Henry and Dillon are now in recovery at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital.

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal met the family and in the video report above, shows us how they are doing.

