CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Edward Elijah Miller

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Edward Elijah Miller.

Miller is wanted for violating parole as well as for criminal conspiracy and felony vandalism.

His criminal history includes felony vandalism and brandishing a replica handgun.

Edward Elijah Miller 24-years-old, 5-foot-11, 200-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent Spring Valley and the Mid-Cities area.

If you have any information you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest. Callers can make a tip and still remain anonymous.