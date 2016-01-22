Bystander takes down suspect after shot fired at 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A 20-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly fighting with employees attempting to stop him from shoplifting from a 7-Eleven store in Serra Mesa and firing off a gunshot during the struggle.

The owner of the convenience store at the corner of Sandrock Road and Hammond Drive spotted Branden Garcia and an unidentified woman stuffing merchandise into their clothing shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The proprietor asked the pair if they intended to pay for the items and an argument ensued. The suspects left the store, but the owner and two employees were close behind, according to the officer.

Garcia allegedly punched the owner in the face before the two other employees tackled him. Heims said that at some point Garcia pulled a gun and fired a shot, but no one was hurt.

One of the witnesses managed to grab the weapon.

"Somebody said that he had a gun so I started reaching under there and I felt a metal and that's when we were both struggling to get the gun and I eventually did and I took it away from him,” said Alfred Tudela.

Garcia was subsequently arrested. The woman with him was briefly detained and questioned, but was ultimately let go, according to Heims.

